 What’s the Big Deal: Gorsuch Haus property flips times 7 for $76.25M | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Gorsuch Haus property flips times 7 for $76.25M

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

The blue line shows the perimeter of the nearly 1 acre of land at the base of Aspen Mountain acquired last week for $76.25 million.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

Price: $76.25 million

Date recorded: March 4

Buyer: Aspen City Holdings, formed by OKO Group in Miami

Seller: Norway Island LLC


Address: Summit Street and South Aspen Street

Neighborhood: Lift One base

Subdivision: Gorsuch Haus PD SUB

Property type: Commercial

Total heated area: Vacant

Lot size: 41,268 square feet, 0.95 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740

Property tax bill: $61.76

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Worth noting: Property comes with entitlements to build hotel. The seller was Norway Island LLC — a partnership including Jim DeFrancia of Lowe’s Development, Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson — which acquired the same piece of land for $10 million from Aspen Skiing Co. in July. The buyer is part of real estate development firm founded and headed by Russian-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

 

