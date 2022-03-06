What’s the Big Deal: Gorsuch Haus property flips times 7 for $76.25M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $76.25 million
Date recorded: March 4
Buyer: Aspen City Holdings, formed by OKO Group in Miami
Seller: Norway Island LLC
Address: Summit Street and South Aspen Street
Neighborhood: Lift One base
Subdivision: Gorsuch Haus PD SUB
Property type: Commercial
Total heated area: Vacant
Lot size: 41,268 square feet, 0.95 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $6,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740
Property tax bill: $61.76
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Worth noting: Property comes with entitlements to build hotel. The seller was Norway Island LLC — a partnership including Jim DeFrancia of Lowe’s Development, Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson — which acquired the same piece of land for $10 million from Aspen Skiing Co. in July. The buyer is part of real estate development firm founded and headed by Russian-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin.
