What’s the Big Deal: Four Peaks Ranch sells for $41 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $41 million
Date recorded: Feb. 18
Buyer: KFP22 P LLC
Seller: Patsy and Thomas Wheeler
Address: 1000 (undeveloped) 1220 Watson Divide Road, Snowmass
Neighborhood: Upper midvalley
Property type: Agricultural and residential
Year built: 2007
Total heated area: 13,471 square feet; 6 bedrooms, 8 ½ bathrooms; three stories
Lot size: 700-plus acres; 244 acres with undeveloped property and 542 acres with developed property
Assessor’s office actual value: $213,000 (undeveloped property) and $26,944,800 (developed property)
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,584,920 (developed property)
Property tax bill: $61,770 (undeveloped property) and $62,126.60 (for developed property)
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: Four Peaks Ranch sells for $41 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.