What’s the Big Deal: Four Peaks Ranch sells for $41 million

Rick Carroll
  

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

More than 700 acres cover the Four Peaks Ranch in the Old Snowmass area.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office
The property at 1220 Watson Divide Road comes with a putting green.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

Price: $41 million

Date recorded: Feb. 18

Buyer: KFP22 P LLC

Seller: Patsy and Thomas Wheeler


Address: 1000 (undeveloped) 1220 Watson Divide Road, Snowmass

Neighborhood: Upper midvalley

Property type: Agricultural and residential

Year built: 2007

Total heated area: 13,471 square feet; 6 bedrooms, 8 ½ bathrooms; three stories

Lot size: 700-plus acres; 244 acres with undeveloped property and 542 acres with developed property

Assessor’s office actual value: $213,000 (undeveloped property) and $26,944,800 (developed property)

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,584,920 (developed property)

Property tax bill: $61,770 (undeveloped property) and $62,126.60 (for developed property)

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

