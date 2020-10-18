What’s the Big Deal: Elk Run Ranch in Snowmass sells for $17.625 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $17.625 million
Date recorded: Oct. 16
Address: 4305/4307 Snowmass Creek
Buyer: Elk Run Ranch Aspen LLC
Seller: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2006
Total heated area: 6,657 square feet
Lot size: 149.33 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $9,126,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $652,520
Property tax bill: $51,283
