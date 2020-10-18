 What’s the Big Deal: Elk Run Ranch in Snowmass sells for $17.625 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Elk Run Ranch in Snowmass sells for $17.625 million

4305/4307 Snowmass Creek
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $17.625 million

Date recorded: Oct. 16

Address: 4305/4307 Snowmass Creek

Buyer: Elk Run Ranch Aspen LLC

Seller: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2006

Total heated area: 6,657 square feet

Lot size: 149.33 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $9,126,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $652,520

Property tax bill: $51,283

