 What's the Big Deal: Eisners pay $19M for Ziegler Ranch
What’s the Big Deal: Eisners pay $19M for Ziegler Ranch

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $19 million

Date recorded: Sept. 2

Address: 2308 Ziegler Divide Way, Snowmass

Buyer: Jane and Michael Eisner, trustees, Nore Trust

Seller: Ziegler Pitkin County Colorado Property

Property type: Residential

Total heated area: Three homes — 1,472 square feet, 2,837 square feet and 3,210 square feet — came with the property

Year built: 1972-85

Lot size: 158 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $10 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $717,550

Property tax bill: $32,169

