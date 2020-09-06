What’s the Big Deal: Eisners pay $19M for Ziegler Ranch
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $19 million
Date recorded: Sept. 2
Address: 2308 Ziegler Divide Way, Snowmass
Buyer: Jane and Michael Eisner, trustees, Nore Trust
Seller: Ziegler Pitkin County Colorado Property
Property type: Residential
Total heated area: Three homes — 1,472 square feet, 2,837 square feet and 3,210 square feet — came with the property
Year built: 1972-85
Lot size: 158 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $10 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $717,550
Property tax bill: $32,169
