What’s the Big Deal: Dallas LLC buys riverfront duplex for $8.2 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $8.2 million
Date recorded: July 31
Address: 1035 E. Durant Ave, Unit 1
Neighborhood: River Glen
Buyer: Aspen Residence LLC (Dallas)
Seller: Superman LLC (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Property type: Condo/duplex
Year built: 2000
Total heated area: 3,945 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $7,818,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $559,050
Property tax bill: $19,973.16
