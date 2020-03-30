What’s the Big Deal: Centennial apartments complex sells for $50 million

The 148-unit Centennial rental apartment complex in Aspen’s east side neighborhood sold to an outside real estate investment firm for $50.5 million. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $50.5 million

Date recorded: March 27

Address: 100 Luke Short Court

Neighborhood: East side of Aspen near base of Smuggler

Buyer: New Centennial LLC

Seller: Centennial-Aspen II LP

Property type: 148-unit rental apartment complex

Year built: 1980s

Worth noting: The complex is effectively rent-controlled through deed restrictions and is home to more than 300 local residents.