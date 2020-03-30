What’s the Big Deal: Centennial apartments complex sells for $50 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $50.5 million
Date recorded: March 27
Address: 100 Luke Short Court
Neighborhood: East side of Aspen near base of Smuggler
Buyer: New Centennial LLC
Seller: Centennial-Aspen II LP
Property type: 148-unit rental apartment complex
Year built: 1980s
Worth noting: The complex is effectively rent-controlled through deed restrictions and is home to more than 300 local residents.
