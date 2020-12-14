 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen residence sells for $21.4 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Aspen residence sells for $21.4 million

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $21.4 million

Date recorded: Dec. 7

Buyer: 5 Toby Aspen LLC

Seller: Nancy Furlotti Revocable Trust

Address: 5 Toby Lane

Neighborhood: West of core, south of Main Street

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: actual, 2004; effective, 2005

Total heated area: 10,277 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $20 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1.43 million

Property tax bill: $43,933

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more