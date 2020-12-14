What’s the Big Deal: Aspen residence sells for $21.4 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $21.4 million
Date recorded: Dec. 7
Buyer: 5 Toby Aspen LLC
Seller: Nancy Furlotti Revocable Trust
Address: 5 Toby Lane
Neighborhood: West of core, south of Main Street
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: actual, 2004; effective, 2005
Total heated area: 10,277 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $20 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1.43 million
Property tax bill: $43,933
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
