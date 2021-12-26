What’s the Big Deal: Aspen penthouse fetches $17M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $17.5 million
Date recorded: Dec. 20
Buyer: Palmer Properties Colorado LLC
Seller: Pay-Ase Properties LLC
Address: 405 S. Monarch St., Penthouse #2
Neighborhood: Monarch on the Park
Property type: Condo
Year built: actual, 2008; effective, 2012
Total heated area: 3,429 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths
Assessor’s office actual value: $12,036,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $860,570
Property tax bill: $28,626.56
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
