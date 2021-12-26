 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen penthouse fetches $17M | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Aspen penthouse fetches $17M

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

405 S. Monarch St., Penthouse #2 (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $17.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 20

Buyer: Palmer Properties Colorado LLC

Seller: Pay-Ase Properties LLC


Address: 405 S. Monarch St., Penthouse #2

Neighborhood: Monarch on the Park

Property type: Condo

Year built: actual, 2008; effective, 2012

Total heated area: 3,429 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths

Assessor’s office actual value: $12,036,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $860,570

Property tax bill: $28,626.56

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more