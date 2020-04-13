What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home snagged for $12.2 million
Price: $12.2 million
Date recorded: April 10
Address: 705 S. Spruce St., Aspen
Neighborhood: Northeast Aspen
Buyer: Klausner Trust
Seller: Spruce Trail Holdings
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: actual, 2003; effective, 2007
Total heated area: 7,907 square feet
Lot size: 0.9 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,297,30
Assessor’s office assessed value: $736,260
Property tax bill: $26,304
