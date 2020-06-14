What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home gets big bucks —$21.5 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $21.5 million
Date recorded: June 12
Address: 1051 and 1055 Stage Road, Aspen
Neighborhood: Maroon Creek
Buyer: Stoney Brook LLC
Seller: 1055 Stage LLC and Midlothian Investment
Property type: Residential
Year built: Actual, 1955; effective, 2007
Total heated area: 10,017 square feet
Lot size: 4.9 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $8,604,200
Assessor’s office assessed value: $615,200
Property tax bill: $18,926.64
Worth noting: The riverfront property had been listed for $30 million as recently as March 9; it once was listed for $22.995 million in September 2012.
