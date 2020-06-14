 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home gets big bucks —$21.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home gets big bucks —$21.5 million

1055 Stage Road, Aspen

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $21.5 million

Date recorded: June 12

Address: 1051 and 1055 Stage Road, Aspen

Neighborhood: Maroon Creek

Buyer: Stoney Brook LLC

Seller: 1055 Stage LLC and Midlothian Investment

Property type: Residential

Year built: Actual, 1955; effective, 2007

Total heated area: 10,017 square feet

Lot size: 4.9 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $8,604,200

Assessor’s office assessed value: $615,200

Property tax bill: $18,926.64

Worth noting: The riverfront property had been listed for $30 million as recently as March 9; it once was listed for $22.995 million in September 2012.

