 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home at North Star sells for $12.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home at North Star sells for $12.5 million

40 Northstar Circle, Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12.5 million

Date recorded: June 24

Address: 40 Northstar Circle, Aspen

Subdivision: Preserve

Buyer: Rabbit Lodge Aspen LLC

Seller: 40 North Star LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2000, actual; 2002, effective; 2012, remodel

Total heated area: 11,063 square feet

Lot size: 1.3 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $13,538,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $968,020

Property tax bill: $30,052

