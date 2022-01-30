What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo sells for $8.7 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $8.73 million
Date recorded: Jan. 27
Buyer: Aspen Bluebird II LLC
Seller: 918 S Mill Street LLC
Address: 918 S. Mill St., Unit A
Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain
Property type: Condo
Year built: 2000
Total heated area: 3,758 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths)
Assessor’s office actual value: $7,677,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $548,940
