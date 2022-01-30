 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo sells for $8.7 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo sells for $8.7 million

Staff report
Unit A of 918 S. Mill St. sold for $8.73 million last week.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office/courtesy

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $8.73 million

Date recorded: Jan. 27

Buyer: Aspen Bluebird II LLC

Seller: 918 S Mill Street LLC


Address: 918 S. Mill St., Unit A

Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain

Property type: Condo

Year built: 2000

Total heated area: 3,758 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths)

Assessor’s office actual value: $7,677,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $548,940

