What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo on Cooper sells for $10.2 million

News News | April 6, 2020

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $10.2 million

Date recorded: March 31

Address: 700 E. Cooper Ave., Unit 1

Subdivision: Bell Mountain Residences

Buyer: Overflow Pad LLC

Seller: Craig and Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.

Property type: Condominium

Year built: 2000

Total heated area: 3,748 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $8,489,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $607,020

Property tax bill: $21,687

