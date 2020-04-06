What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo on Cooper sells for $10.2 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $10.2 million
Date recorded: March 31
Address: 700 E. Cooper Ave., Unit 1
Subdivision: Bell Mountain Residences
Buyer: Overflow Pad LLC
Seller: Craig and Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.
Property type: Condominium
Year built: 2000
Total heated area: 3,748 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $8,489,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $607,020
Property tax bill: $21,687
