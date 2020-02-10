What’s the Big Deal: Aspen closes on $10.825 million purchase of warehouse, property

105 Aspen Airport Business Center

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $10.825 million

Date recorded: Feb. 4

Address: 105 AABC, Aspen

Neighborhood: Aspen Airport Business Center

Buyer: City of Aspen

Seller: Aspen Min-Storage LLC

Property type: Commercial/residence

Total area: 25,436 square feet

Lot size: 3 acres

Actual year built: 1998

Effective year built: 1990

Assessor’s office actual value: $7.947 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,267,250

Property tax bill: $69,75

Worth noting: The first floor includes a 582-square-foot housing unit. The city’s purchase comes after City Council decided in October to enter into a purchase contract for the property, which is located next to the city-owned Aspen Lumberyard, where hundreds of new housing units are being planned. The city originally planned to buy the property for $11 million, but a recent appraisal put the value at $175,000 less, resulting in the final purchase price.

Source: Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County Assessor’s Office.