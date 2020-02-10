What’s the Big Deal: Aspen closes on $10.825 million purchase of warehouse, property
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $10.825 million
Date recorded: Feb. 4
Address: 105 AABC, Aspen
Neighborhood: Aspen Airport Business Center
Buyer: City of Aspen
Seller: Aspen Min-Storage LLC
Property type: Commercial/residence
Total area: 25,436 square feet
Lot size: 3 acres
Actual year built: 1998
Effective year built: 1990
Assessor’s office actual value: $7.947 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,267,250
Property tax bill: $69,75
Worth noting: The first floor includes a 582-square-foot housing unit. The city’s purchase comes after City Council decided in October to enter into a purchase contract for the property, which is located next to the city-owned Aspen Lumberyard, where hundreds of new housing units are being planned. The city originally planned to buy the property for $11 million, but a recent appraisal put the value at $175,000 less, resulting in the final purchase price.
Source: Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County Assessor’s Office.
