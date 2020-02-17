 What’s the Big Deal: Another One Aspen condo sells | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Another One Aspen condo sells

News | February 17, 2020

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $9.5 million

Date recorded: Feb. 13

Address: 695 S. Aspen St., Unit C-3, Aspen

Neighborhood: One Aspen, base of Aspen Mountain

Buyer: Aspen Lift Holdings LLC

Seller: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC

Property type: Condominium

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more