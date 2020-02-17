What’s the Big Deal: Another One Aspen condo sells
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $9.5 million
Date recorded: Feb. 13
Address: 695 S. Aspen St., Unit C-3, Aspen
Neighborhood: One Aspen, base of Aspen Mountain
Buyer: Aspen Lift Holdings LLC
Seller: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC
Property type: Condominium
