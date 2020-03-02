 What’s the Big Deal: $9.875 million for Aspen penthouse/condo | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $9.875 million for Aspen penthouse/condo

News | March 2, 2020

400 W. Hopkins Ave., Aspen
Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $9.875 million

Date recorded: Feb. 28

Address: 400 W. Hopkins Ave., units 3, 4 and 8

Buyer: 400 West Hopkins Condo LLC

Seller: Community Buildings Colorado LLC

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1973; remodel in 2016

Total heated area: Units 4 and 8, 4,857 square feet; unit 3, 283 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: Units 4 and 8, $9,085,100; unit 3, $529,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: Units 4 and 7, $649,580; unit 3, $37,820

