What’s the Big Deal: $9.875 million for Aspen penthouse/condo
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $9.875 million
Date recorded: Feb. 28
Address: 400 W. Hopkins Ave., units 3, 4 and 8
Buyer: 400 West Hopkins Condo LLC
Seller: Community Buildings Colorado LLC
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1973; remodel in 2016
Total heated area: Units 4 and 8, 4,857 square feet; unit 3, 283 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: Units 4 and 8, $9,085,100; unit 3, $529,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: Units 4 and 7, $649,580; unit 3, $37,820
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News