What’s the Big Deal: $9.5 million for new Snowmass home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $9.45 million

Date recorded: Sept. 17

Address: 1627 Wood Road, Snowmass Village

Buyer: Lucciole Holdings LLC

Seller: 1627 Wood Road LLC

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 4,875 square feet

Lot size: 29,622 square feet

Property tax bill: $8,594