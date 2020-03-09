What’s the Big Deal: $7 million-plus for Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $7,050,000
Date recorded: March 4
Address: 150 Baby Doe Lane, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: Ridge Run
Buyer: Altenau Trust
Seller: Modern Snowmass Skihaus LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 5,004 square feet
Lot size: .83 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,788,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $342,380
Property tax bill: $17,386.04
