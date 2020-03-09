 What’s the Big Deal: $7 million-plus for Snowmass home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $7 million-plus for Snowmass home

News | March 9, 2020

150 Baby Doe Lane, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $7,050,000

Date recorded: March 4

Address: 150 Baby Doe Lane, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Ridge Run

Buyer: Altenau Trust

Seller: Modern Snowmass Skihaus LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,004 square feet

Lot size: .83 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,788,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $342,380

Property tax bill: $17,386.04

