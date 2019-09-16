What’s the Big Deal: $5 million for Aspen condo

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $5 million

Date recorded: Sept. 10

Address: 95 W. Lupine Drive, Unit A, Aspen

Buyer: Heidi Baumann Trust

Seller: Howard Dublin Trust

Property type: Condo

Year built: 2008

Total heated area: 3,643 square feet

Property tax bill: $9,194