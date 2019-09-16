What’s the Big Deal: $5 million for Aspen condo
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $5 million
Date recorded: Sept. 10
Address: 95 W. Lupine Drive, Unit A, Aspen
Buyer: Heidi Baumann Trust
Seller: Howard Dublin Trust
Property type: Condo
Year built: 2008
Total heated area: 3,643 square feet
Property tax bill: $9,194
