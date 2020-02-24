What’s the Big Deal: $5 million for Aspen Alps condo
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5 million
Date recorded: Feb. 18
Address: 700 Ute Ave., Units 202 and 211
Subdivision: Aspen Alps West
Buyer: Woof 202 LLC
Seller: Elizabeth and John Burgess
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1972
Total heated area: 2,392 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,522,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $323,370
Property tax bill: $11,674.32
