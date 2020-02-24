 What’s the Big Deal: $5 million for Aspen Alps condo | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $5 million for Aspen Alps condo

News | February 24, 2020

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5 million

Date recorded: Feb. 18

Address: 700 Ute Ave., Units 202 and 211

Subdivision: Aspen Alps West

Buyer: Woof 202 LLC

Seller: Elizabeth and John Burgess

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1972

Total heated area: 2,392 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,522,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $323,370

Property tax bill: $11,674.32

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more