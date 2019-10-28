What’s the Big Deal: $5.6 million gets Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5,592,469
Date recorded: Oct. 23
Address: 211 Deer Ridge Lane, Snowmass
Subdivision: Ridge Run
Buyer: Sky High Snomwass LLC
Seller: 211 Deer Ridge LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1984
Total heated area: 2,930 square feet
Lot size: 0.620
Property tax bill: $6,339
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.