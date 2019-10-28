What’s the Big Deal: $5.6 million gets Snowmass home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5,592,469

Date recorded: Oct. 23

Address: 211 Deer Ridge Lane, Snowmass

Subdivision: Ridge Run

Buyer: Sky High Snomwass LLC

Seller: 211 Deer Ridge LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1984

Total heated area: 2,930 square feet

Lot size: 0.620

Property tax bill: $6,339