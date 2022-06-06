 What’s the Big Deal: $37.5 million lands Hayden home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $37.5 million lands Hayden home

Rick Carroll
  

360 S. Hayden Road/Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $37.5 million

Date recorded: June 1

Buyer: 360 S Hayden LLC

Seller: Hayden Creekside LLC


Address: 360 S. Hayden Road

Neighborhood: Castle Creek Valley Ranch

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: Effective year build, 2008; last remodel, 2018

Total heated area: 6,867 square feet

Lot size: 12 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $9,320,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $647,800

Property tax bill: $20,396

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

