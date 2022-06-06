What’s the Big Deal: $37.5 million lands Hayden home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $37.5 million
Date recorded: June 1
Buyer: 360 S Hayden LLC
Seller: Hayden Creekside LLC
Address: 360 S. Hayden Road
Neighborhood: Castle Creek Valley Ranch
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: Effective year build, 2008; last remodel, 2018
Total heated area: 6,867 square feet
Lot size: 12 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $9,320,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $647,800
Property tax bill: $20,396
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
