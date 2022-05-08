 What’s the Big Deal: $35 million sufficient for Red Mountain property | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $35 million sufficient for Red Mountain property

Rick Carroll
  

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

926 Willoughby Way
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

Price: $35 million

Date recorded: May 3

Buyer: Glacial Valley LLC

Seller: Ensign Land Co.


Address: 926 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1999

Total heated area: 6,708 square feet; 6 bedrooms/6 ½ baths

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,286,400

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,062,410

Property tax bill: $33,545.76

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

