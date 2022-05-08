What’s the Big Deal: $35 million sufficient for Red Mountain property
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $35 million
Date recorded: May 3
Buyer: Glacial Valley LLC
Seller: Ensign Land Co.
Address: 926 Willoughby Way
Neighborhood: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1999
Total heated area: 6,708 square feet; 6 bedrooms/6 ½ baths
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,286,400
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,062,410
Property tax bill: $33,545.76
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
