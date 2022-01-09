What’s the Big Deal: $35 million sale kicks off 2022
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $35.5 million
Date recorded: Jan. 7, 2022
Buyer: PBBB Aspen LLC
Seller: Sarah Clark and Mark Iola
Address: 276 Coach Road
Subdivision: Stage Road PUD
Property type: Residential/agricultural
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 11,906 square feet; includes 6 bedrooms and 7 baths
Lot size: 6.9 acres (3 acres designated flood irrigated land; 1.9 acres designated grazing land)
Assessor’s office actual value: $25,278,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,808,230
Property tax bill: $13,759.38
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
