What’s the Big Deal: $33M strong enough for Aspen Athletic Club building
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $33 million
Date recorded: April 25
Buyer: Dream Big or Don’t Dream at All Baby LLC
Seller: CM LLC (Evan Christian and the family trust of the late John Martin)
Address: 720 E. Hyman Ave.
Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen
Property type: Mixed use; commercial, office and residential
Year built: 1976
Total heated area: 21,332 square feet of commercial and office space and 6,400 square feet of available penthouse space
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
More details on the sale at https://www.aspentimes.com/news/an-extremely-aspen-deal/
