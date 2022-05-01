 What’s the Big Deal: $33M strong enough for Aspen Athletic Club building | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $33M strong enough for Aspen Athletic Club building

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

The Aspen Athletic Club building, 720 E. Hyman Ave.
Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Price: $33 million

Date recorded: April 25

Buyer: Dream Big or Don’t Dream at All Baby LLC

Seller: CM LLC (Evan Christian and the family trust of the late John Martin)


Address: 720 E. Hyman Ave.

Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen

Property type: Mixed use; commercial, office and residential

Year built: 1976

Total heated area: 21,332 square feet of commercial and office space and 6,400 square feet of available penthouse space

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

More details on the sale at https://www.aspentimes.com/news/an-extremely-aspen-deal/

 

Business
