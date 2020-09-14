What’s the Big Deal: $32 million home sale Pitkin County’s biggest so far in 2020
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $32 million
Date recorded: Sept. 9
Address: 41 Popcorn Lane
Neighborhood: Morningstar
Buyer: Difficult Popcorn Holdings LLC; West Palm Beach, Florida.
Seller: Nomisma Management Trust; Shannon Skokos and Theodore Skokos, trustees; Dallas
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2013
Total heated area: 11,421-square-feet for single-family residence; entire 17,013 square feet includes guest house and caretaker’s cottage
Lot size: 2.2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $24,347,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740,850
Property tax bill: $54,107
