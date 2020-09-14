 What’s the Big Deal: $32 million home sale Pitkin County’s biggest so far in 2020 | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $32 million home sale Pitkin County’s biggest so far in 2020

News |

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $32 million

Date recorded: Sept. 9

Address: 41 Popcorn Lane

Neighborhood: Morningstar

Buyer: Difficult Popcorn Holdings LLC; West Palm Beach, Florida.

Seller: Nomisma Management Trust; Shannon Skokos and Theodore Skokos, trustees; Dallas

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2013

Total heated area: 11,421-square-feet for single-family residence; entire 17,013 square feet includes guest house and caretaker’s cottage

Lot size: 2.2 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $24,347,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740,850

Property tax bill: $54,107

