What’s the Big Deal: $24.1 million paid for Red Mountain home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $24.1 million
Date recorded: Aug. 24
Address: 645 Hunter Road
Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch
Buyer: Aspen Flat Roof LLC (Miami)
Seller: Six Forty Five Hunter LLC (Aspen)
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 7,131 square feet
Lot size: 33,349 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: 20,478,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: 1,464,180
Property tax bill: $34,402.64
