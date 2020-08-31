 What’s the Big Deal: $24.1 million paid for Red Mountain home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $24.1 million paid for Red Mountain home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $24.1 million

Date recorded: Aug. 24

Address: 645 Hunter Road

Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch

Buyer: Aspen Flat Roof LLC (Miami)

Seller: Six Forty Five Hunter LLC (Aspen)

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 7,131 square feet

Lot size: 33,349 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: 20,478,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: 1,464,180

Property tax bill: $34,402.64

