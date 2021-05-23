What’s the Big Deal: $23 million will do for Castle Creek pad
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $23 million
Date recorded: May 20
Buyer: AHN 55 Hall Drive LLC
Seller: Arden House Trust
Address: 55 Hall Drive
Subdivision: Castle Creek Ranch
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 2002; effective, 2009
Total heated area: 7,583 square feet
Lot size: 4.3 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $14,010,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,001,760
Property tax bill: $22,752
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
