 What’s the Big Deal: $23 million will do for Castle Creek pad | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $23 million will do for Castle Creek pad

55 Hall Drive (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $23 million

Date recorded: May 20

Buyer: AHN 55 Hall Drive LLC

Seller: Arden House Trust

Address: 55 Hall Drive

Subdivision: Castle Creek Ranch

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2002; effective, 2009

Total heated area: 7,583 square feet

Lot size: 4.3 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $14,010,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,001,760

Property tax bill: $22,752

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

