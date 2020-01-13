What’s the Big Deal: $22 million lands Ute Ave. house
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $22 million
Date recorded: Jan. 9
Address: 1011 Ute Ave., Aspen
Neighborhood: Aspen Chance subdivision
Buyer: Christy 2017-3 Acquisition LLC
Seller: Ute Mesa Lot 2 LLC, Connecticut
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2011
Total heated area: 16,726 square feet
Lot size: 28,286 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $37.2 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $2.66 million
Property tax bill: $70,995
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office
