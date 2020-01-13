 What’s the Big Deal: $22 million lands Ute Ave. house | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $22 million lands Ute Ave. house

News | January 13, 2020

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $22 million

Date recorded: Jan. 9

Address: 1011 Ute Ave., Aspen

Neighborhood: Aspen Chance subdivision

Buyer: Christy 2017-3 Acquisition LLC

Seller: Ute Mesa Lot 2 LLC, Connecticut

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2011

Total heated area: 16,726 square feet

Lot size: 28,286 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $37.2 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2.66 million

Property tax bill: $70,995

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office

