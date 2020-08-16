 What’s the Big Deal: $22 million for land on Red Mountain | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $22 million for land on Red Mountain

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $22 million

Date recorded: Aug. 11

Address: 101 American Lane

Neighborhood: Rubey, Red Mountain

Buyer: MYOB2 LLC (Miami Beach, Florida)

Seller: 101 American Way LLC (New York)

Property type: Vacant/residential

Lot size: 11.7 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $18.5 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $5.365 million

Property tax bill: $48,643

Worth noting: Property includes rights to build home as large as 19,750 square feet

