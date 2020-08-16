What’s the Big Deal: $22 million for land on Red Mountain
Price: $22 million
Date recorded: Aug. 11
Address: 101 American Lane
Neighborhood: Rubey, Red Mountain
Buyer: MYOB2 LLC (Miami Beach, Florida)
Seller: 101 American Way LLC (New York)
Property type: Vacant/residential
Lot size: 11.7 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $18.5 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $5.365 million
Property tax bill: $48,643
Worth noting: Property includes rights to build home as large as 19,750 square feet
