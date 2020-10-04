 What’s the Big Deal: $21.25 million for slope side Aspen home | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: $21.25 million for slope side Aspen home

News News |

1125 Ute Ave, Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $21.75 million

Date recorded: Sept. 30

Address: 1125 Ute Ave, Aspen

Neighborhood: Hoag, east Aspen

Buyer: GW Ventures 2 LLC; Wehrle Gaines Trust

Seller: Julie and Franklin Martin (Miami Beach, Florida)

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2002; effective, 2008; last remodel, 2012

Total heated area: 6,162 square feet

Lot size: 3 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $16,100,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,151,150

Property tax bill: $41,558

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more