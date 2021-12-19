What’s the Big Deal: $19 million home purchase a $5M-plus flip
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $19 million
Date recorded: Dec. 14
Buyer: Yellow Rose of Aspen LLC
Seller: Lazy Chair Holdings LLC
Address: 511 Lazy Chair Ranch Road (with home) and vacant lot next door
Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club
Property type: Residential
Year built: Lot 2 — actual, 1953; effective, 1973; Lot 3 — vacant
Total heated area: 4,589 square feet
Lot size: Lot 2, 2.4 acres; Lot 3, 2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: Lot 2, $4,181,500; Lot 3, $2,812,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: Lot 2, $298,980; Lot 3, $201,090
Property tax bill: Lot 2, $10,245.16; Lot 3, 2 acres
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Worth noting: The seller bought both lots and the house for $13.67 million in a deal that was recorded Sept. 17. Nearly two months after the purchase, the seller flipped the property for $5.33 million more than what it was acquired two months ago.
