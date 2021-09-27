What’s the Big Deal: $18.7 million enough for Red Butte home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $18.688 million
Date recorded: Sept. 20
Buyer: Haim Family Trust
Seller: AHN Aspen Holdings LLC
Address: 1220 Red Butte Drive
Neighborhood: Red Butte
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1984; effective, 2008
Total heated area: 4,487 square feet
Lot size: ½ acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $8,273,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $591,570
Property tax bill: $21,185.60
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
