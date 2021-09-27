 What’s the Big Deal: $18.7 million enough for Red Butte home | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: $18.7 million enough for Red Butte home

News News |

1220 Red Butte Drive (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $18.688 million

Date recorded: Sept. 20

Buyer: Haim Family Trust

Seller: AHN Aspen Holdings LLC


Address: 1220 Red Butte Drive

Neighborhood: Red Butte

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1984; effective, 2008

Total heated area: 4,487 square feet

Lot size: ½ acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $8,273,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $591,570

Property tax bill: $21,185.60

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more