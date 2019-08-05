What’s the Big Deal: $17.25 million for Red Mountain home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $17.25 million
Date recorded: Aug. 1
Address: 85 Sabin Drive
Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch
Buyer: 85 Sabin LLC
Seller: Martin Flug Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1985, actual; 1995, effective
Total heated area: 11,094 square feet
Lot size: 136,677 square feet
Property tax bill: $24,712
