What’s the Big Deal: $17.25 million for Red Mountain home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $17.25 million

Date recorded: Aug. 1

Address: 85 Sabin Drive

Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch

Buyer: 85 Sabin LLC

Seller: Martin Flug Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1985, actual; 1995, effective

Total heated area: 11,094 square feet

Lot size: 136,677 square feet

Property tax bill: $24,712