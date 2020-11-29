 What’s the Big Deal: $12M lands Red Mountain home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $12M lands Red Mountain home

What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12 million

Date recorded: Nov. 23

Address: 239 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Buyer: S Lee LLC

Seller: Greenberg trusts

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: actual, 1967; effective, 1996

Total heated area: 5,045 square feet

Lot size: 1.2 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $11,295,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $807,640

Property tax bill: 24,847.04

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

