What’s the Big Deal: $12M lands Red Mountain home
What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12 million
Date recorded: Nov. 23
Address: 239 Willoughby Way
Neighborhood: Red Mountain
Buyer: S Lee LLC
Seller: Greenberg trusts
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: actual, 1967; effective, 1996
Total heated area: 5,045 square feet
Lot size: 1.2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $11,295,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $807,640
Property tax bill: 24,847.04
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
A home on Red Mountain sold for $12 million, marking the most expensive property transaction in Pitkin County during the week of Nov. 23-27.