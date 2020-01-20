What’s the Big Deal: $10.7 million for Aspen Mountain condo
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $10.73 million
Date recorded: Jan. 15
Address: 717C S. Aspen St., Unit FM-B1, Aspen
Neighborhood: One Aspen
Buyer: South Aspen LLC
Seller: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC
Property type: Condominium
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News
Supporters of Derek Johnson ask for leniency, point to his dedication to community, family
Many members of the community wrote to laud the former Skico executive and city councilman for his friendship, dedication to family and community-minded spirit over more than two decades in Aspen.