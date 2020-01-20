 What’s the Big Deal: $10.7 million for Aspen Mountain condo | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $10.7 million for Aspen Mountain condo

News | January 20, 2020

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $10.73 million

Date recorded: Jan. 15

Address: 717C S. Aspen St., Unit FM-B1, Aspen

Neighborhood: One Aspen

Buyer: South Aspen LLC

Seller: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC

Property type: Condominium

