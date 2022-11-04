What Would Audrey Do?

Shannon Asher as Audrey Hepburn.

Courtesy photo

I typically dread the hype around Halloween. Whenever I say that aloud, heads turn with confused eyes, and I am immediately shamed for my stance on the popular holiday. Figuring out a costume and wondering whether it’s clever enough, scary enough, or cute enough is stressful, and, oftentimes, it’s more hassle than it’s worth. I’ve found that the best costumes are typically the ones that are timeless. Portraying a legendary pop-culture icon or a historic person of influence are usually the outfits that draw the best response.

This year, my close friend happened to be hosting a massive Halloween house party. Anyone who knows this particular friend knows that she throws some of the finest and most sought-after social gatherings in Aspen. Her soirees are the talk of the town, and they always prove to be an exceptionally good time. When locals hear she’s having a party, they don’t ask questions; they just show up. Since my Halloween plans proved to be more than promising this year, I was determined to find a costume that I was excited about.



After recently rewatching “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” for the umpteenth time and feeling inspired, I decided to dress up as one of the most iconic actresses of all time — Audrey Hepburn. Effortlessly sophisticated, this legendary actress and humanitarian exudes timeless elegance in every film she stars in. Whether she’s portraying Holly Golightly from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Princess Ann from “Roman Holiday” or Eliza Doolittle from “My Fair Lady,” she presents a level of style and grace that few other actresses can compete with. Decades after “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was made, Holly Golightly is still considered one of the most beloved characters in the history of film. This quintessential costume continues to be sought after by women across generations around the world.

Once I had settled on this specific costume, I searched high and low for the perfect little black dress, a dashing pearl necklace, cat-eye sunglasses, a cigarette holder, and, of course, an elegant tiara to tie it all together. The goal was to recreate Audrey’s stunning aesthetic in the opening scene of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

After getting fully dressed and in character, I took it upon myself to wholeheartedly portray Audrey in every way possible. Whenever I was feeling parched, I’d bat my eyes with my cigarette holder in hand and ask one of my friends, “Darling, will you fetch me a drink?” If I happened to overhear a disagreement or friends getting into a heated conversation, I’d lean over and whisper, “What I’ve found does the most good is just to get into a taxi and go to Tiffany’s.” Audrey was chic and classy — though, admittedly, a bit sassy on this particular October evening.

That night, Audrey was quite popular with the attendees, and she was lucky enough to meet some of her dream dinner-table guests. Throughout the night, Audrey had the pleasure of shaking hands with characters from all walks of life who roamed all four floors of the home where the party was held. Such characters included Marilyn Monroe, Stevie Nicks, Penny Lane, Elton John, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, Shania Twain, the Black Swan, Batman, Captain Jack Sparrow, Maverick and Goose, Burt Reynolds from Celebrity Jeopardy, multiple NASCAR drivers, members of The Addams Family, and even a few random, fully-dressed bananas.





Though in good company, I was surprised that I was the only Audrey in attendance. Typically, I see quite a few at any given costume party. I love that so many of my fellow modernday women resonate with the her legacy. When endless cheap options to dress as overly-sexualized characters overwhelm our costume closets, I am relieved and grateful that many women still choose to be Audrey. In a world full of Kardashians, stepping out of the house as the iconic Audrey Hepburn is always a good idea.