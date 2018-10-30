What to do tonight to celebrate Halloween

Halloween is the locals' holiday in Aspen as the mostly tourist-free resort town plays host to the biggest annual offseason party of the year.

Below are a few Halloween happenings today in Aspen. (Please note, this is not a comprehensive list.)

ASPEN FIRE STATION

The kids get the afternoon with the annual Boo Bash! at the downtown Aspen Fire Station on Hopkins Avenue. There will be loads of kids' stuff with costume prizes, face painting, clowns, art activities and snacks and drinks. The event runs from 2:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to redbrickaspen.com or aspenrecreation.com.

BELLY UP

Belly Up is ground zero again this year for the nighttime events, as the club hosts the '80s cover band the Spazmatics on Halloween night and stages its annual costume contest. Prizes range from $250 in Belly Up tickets for third place to $500 cash and $500 in tickets for first. To ensure this year's costume contest features the creme de la creme, Belly Up is requiring an online submission as a first round of entry, with a preliminary judging round upon arrival. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved seats.

Recommended Stories For You

7908

The Supper Club will debut its "Suffer Club" party and benefit for Aspen Fire Department and Mountain Rescue Aspen. Inspired by Dexter's kill room, 7908 will be transformed into a den of iniquity for the night. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume. With proceeds benefiting the Fire Department and MRA, a full ticket costs $250 and features bottomless libations, passed appetizers and food stations from 6 to 10 p.m. At $125, a ticket can be purchased and donated to a firefighter or Mountain Rescue volunteer. After 10 p.m., patrons may purchase a "late night" admission ticket for $25, which includes a specialty Halloween cocktail based on availability.

CARIBOU CLUB

It's the one night of the year Caribou opens its doors to non-members, and it's always a raucous good time on the dance floor. Entry is free but make sure you are in costume.

ASPEN PUBLIC HOUSE

Aspen Public House will host its second Halloween party Wednesday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with DJ Knuttybird opening at 9 p.m. and Berkel Beats headlining. The party will be cover-free with drink specials and Halloween-themed effects.

MI CHOLA

The popular bar and restaurant will throw a no-cover Halloween party featuring a hip-hop DJ beginning at 9 p.m.