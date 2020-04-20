We’re Open: Jimmy’s restaurant and bar

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/news/open-for-business-in-aspen/ To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Jimmy’s

Address: 205 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-6020

Web: http://www.jimmysaspen.com

Email: jessica@jimmysaspen.com

Instagram: @jimmysaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Jimmy’s: We’ve had so many ideas contributed from the many creative people on our staff. Our takeout and delivery menu has evolved over the past three weeks to include guest favorites with a focus on affordable options, and we’ve added a four-person roasted chicken dinner to the menu with a choice of soup or salad plus two side dishes. We also have a number of our regular bar specials available now every night of the week. We’ve implemented an online ordering system to make it convenient for guests to order and schedule pick-ups in advance, with contactless payment and curbside delivery.

We’ve had a lot of success with our cocktail delivery service offering a range of bottled cocktails (four for $20). Margaritas have been the most popular, but we have done everything from Painkillers to Palomas and will continue to offer a rotating inventory. And every day the weather is nice, we have a couple of employees — usually in costume! — who bike around with a trailer delivering cocktails all around Aspen. You can see who and where they are by following us @jimmysaspen.

We’ve begun offering spirits tasting kits paired with virtual tastings led by Jimmy. It’s a fun way to entertain yourself at home and learn something new about mezcal, tequila or Japanese whisky. The kits include four 2 oz. tastes of a spirit, plus a sample size cocktail, and the virtual seminars are also available as recordings if you miss the live tasting.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

JM: Of course, continue patronizing our business as much as economically feasible. But to be frank, no amount of take-out food is going to replace the revenue we (and all restaurants and other small businesses) have lost. When we reach the other side of this and can be open, it will be so important for our guests to feel comfortable dining, drinking and having fun with us (regularly) again. It’s going to take a lot of time to recover.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

JM: We update our menu daily on our website, jimmysaspen.com, and we post on Facebook and Instagram with nightly specials and new offerings almost every day. And call us at 970-925-6020! We always have someone here after 3:30 p.m., and it’s nice to connect with our guests even if it’s just over the phone.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

JM: It’s hard to pick just one, because the community support has been so amazing. Our customers have been incredibly generous. One stand-out is the mother of one of our employees purchased $200 worth of gift cards and asked us to give them to people we think could use a free meal during this time. We’ve had guests from around the country purchase gift cards to support us, and people we know who don’t have endless financial resources have also done what they can to help. A lot of guests are tipping generously, knowing that all of our revenue and gratuities right now are going to our employee relief fund, which will help us to financially support our staff who are out of work and may not qualify for government aid. We are so grateful for all of it and proud to have been part of the community for the past 23 years.