We’re Open: Faboo Fashion

Business name: Faboo Fashion

Address: 132 Midland Ave., Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-343-0602

Web: faboofashion.com

Email: monika@faboofashion.com

Social: @faboo.fashion (Instagram) and Facebook

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Faboo Fashion: FABOO (is ALL about U) is a high-end European-style women’s boutique located in the heart of historical downtown Basalt. We are missing the vibrancy of everyday life at FABOO and of all of our clients! We are reopening our doors, however, with masks, the 6-foot social distancing rules in place and sanitizers to keep our customers safe. We temporarily have shorter hours, from noon to 5 p.m. every day.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

FF: We miss the aliveness of this town that this virus has made temporarily absent. To stay in touch with our clients, we are sending out a newsletter every week showing new products, sale items, as well as offering fun fashion tips. Our motto is “Dress 4 Success” and now with more free time, it’s perfect to say goodbye to pieces we don’t wear anymore, as well as imagine how to spruce up our wardrobe for a new season. It’s a great time to think of our loved ones, special occasions and anniversaries by buying gift certificates that support our local stores and restaurants.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

FF: FABOO is also featuring offerings on Instagram and our Facebook page, and we will be posting great sales on our FABOO Facebook page.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

FF: As much as we are profoundly saddened by the current situation, we trust that this will pass and be a lesson to grow from. To BE better and to DO better. Starting now. This will NOT last forever and I have faith that we all will still have a good summer.