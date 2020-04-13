We’re Open: Bamboo Bear

Bamboo Bear continues to serve food six days a week in Aspen during the pandemic.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Business name: Bamboo Bear Restaurant

Address: 730 E. Cooper St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-2094

Web: https://www.bamboobearrestaurant.com/

Instagram: bamboobear970

Facebook: bamboobear970

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Bamboo Bear: We have built the “pho king slide” from our window to outside; it’s a 7-feet-long slide that allows everyone to stay safe and confident with social distancing. This keeps the restaurant more of a “green zone” and a safer space overall. We have created a fun and smart way to deal with our guests and most importantly keeping the human interactions alive. The bagged food sits on the tray and we push the food out to our guests, pushing and pulling the tray with a large hook and pole. We are taking payment over the phone in addition to cash or credit at the restaurant. It’s been a success thus far with many compliments. Also, there is an entertainment factor that goes along with getting your food.

We also have been doing a lot of specials off the hardwood charcoal grill that keeps things “special” during these trying times. One thing I learned early on when I lived and worked in Alaska to living in the mountains is food is powerful and so important for moral boost in lonely times. Keeping some type of normality in these unnormal times! We at the Bamboo Bear are committed to the duty of feeding for more than physical hunger through our nourishing meals. We are committed to nourishing the mind, body and spirit of our guests that helps make the Aspen community so unique and strong.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

BB: Tell a buddy, bring a friend, but don’t you dare miss us! We have always have been set up for takeout — business as usual on that aspect. Our Vietnamese-focused menu makes it easy to accommodate most. We provide gift certificates. This would be a great way to show gratitude to our awesome essential services workers, or for the ones most affected in our community by the crisis.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

BB: Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @bamboobear970. Find our menu online as well at bamboobearrestaurant.com and give us a call at 970-710-2094. We are open Thursday to Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. We are closed Wednesday.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

BB: Genuine kind words from our guest of gratitude. The community is happy that we have managed to stay open so they can get their Bamboo Bear fix … and most importantly the big smiles on faces, or over the phone in their voices or even under a mask! Food is the universal language that we all speak and know. This is why we have continued to operate. It is our duty, service and a privilege that we are able to bring that kind of emotion to each other through food!

The entire Bamboo Bear staff would like to say “THANK YOU ASPEN for your support and generosity.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

BB: We are operating from our core values, henche our name Bamboo Bear. Bamboo is famously versatile, flexible and strong. In Vietnamese culture, bamboo symbolizes continuous growth and resilience. The bear is famous for its strength and ingenuity — together, these make the qualities for success at Bamboo Bear. The “bear necessities” of life! Adapt, overcome and conquer, Aspen!

I would like to end with this; A Vietnamese proverb says, “Tre già, mang moc” (When the bamboo is old, the bamboo sprouts appear), the meaning being generations will never be annihilated; if the previous generation dies, the children take their place. Therefore, the nation and its values will be maintained and developed eternally.