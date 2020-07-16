We’re Open: Aspen House of Bounce

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen House of Bounce; now launching Vail House of Bounce

Address: P.O. 6082 Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-925-8282

Web: aspenhouseofbounce.com

Email: aspenhouseofbounce@gmail.com

Facebook: @aspenhob

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen House of Bounce: We are now supporting our community families by offering “Backyard Bouncing.” We have extended our rental hours and offer weekly specials. We have also launched Vail House of Bounce, offering free delivery to almost everywhere within the Roaring Fork Valley, Garfield County and the Eagle-Vail area.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HOB: Bounce for the health of it! Keep your kids fit and healthy while having fun! Choose from our large range of inflatables that fit your specific needs!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HOB: Check out our website and reserve today: http://www.aspenhouseof bounce.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HOB: It was our honor to provide a combo bounce house to a gorgeous young child who is winning the battle with cancer. This was gifted by a loving grandmother who expressed her grandchild’s wish to jump in a bounce house!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HOB: Come visit Basalt markets each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Aspen House of Bounce has donated the use of our inflatables to any nonprofit organization for 100% of profits. Please inquire about Donation Day Sunday at the Basalt markets at 925-8282 or email us at aspenhouseofbounce@gmail.com.