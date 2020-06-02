We’re Open: Aspen Car Care

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Car Care — Super Shine plus Detailing

Address: 408 Aspen Business Center, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone number: 970-948-6823

Email: AspenCarCare@yahoo.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Car Care: We are here to help keep your vehicle safe, clean, sanitized and roadworthy during these times when you need it the most. We practice social distancing and can take payments online and over the phone. As a bonus, Aspen Car Care is offering complimentary pickup and delivery for most services, including new tire purchases, brake jobs and full detailing packages. We also offer a monthly cleaning membership that includes a general vehicle checkup covering tire pressure, brakes and fluids.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ACC: Schedule an appointment for detailing, tire services, brake job, fluid changes or routine maintenance!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ACC: Aspen Car Care now offers 15% off on all services for essential workers including our valued medical personnel, grocery store staff, local police officers and sheriffs, fire fighters, RFTA employees, airport personnel and their families through the month of June. We offer on-demand service to property managers, hotels and large fleets. Aspen Car Care will also match any online price for a set of tires. No matter if you drive a Bugatti, Porsche, Subaru or Lada, tires are the only element that connect your vehicle to the road and are critical for safe mountain diving. All new tire purchases come with a full manufacturer warranty, next-day installation and complimentary repairs for the life of the tires.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ACC: Aspen Car Care receives a lot of great feedback for its professional detailing services. And what our customers like the most is while their beloved vehicle is already at the shop for cleaning, there are many other services that we can do such as install new tires from reputable manufacturers, seasonal tire swaps, brake jobs, oil changes and more. Aspen Car Care is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle maintenance needs.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ACC: Aspen Car Care is a small local business that can use community support during these times and is ready to give back by saving our clients money and providing exceptional and honest service in a timely manner.