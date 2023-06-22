Well, howdy: Photos from the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo
The Snowmass Rodeo got its 2023 season underway on Wednesday with cowboys and cowgirls trotting to the rodeo arena for the first time this summer. It was a lot of the usual affair, with barbecue, bull riding and the infamous calf scramble, plus a bit of fresh, such as breakaway roping, a new event for the cowgirls this year.
The rodeo runs each Wednesday through Aug. 16. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the rodeo starting promptly at 7 p.m., rain or shine. For more, visit snowmassrodeo.org.
To read what longtime arena director Jim Snyder had to say about this year’s rodeo season, see the Q&A here.
All photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.
