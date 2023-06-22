Well, howdy: Photos from the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo

Kids take part in the calf scramble in the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Snowmass Village. This year's rodeo runs each Wednesday through Aug. 16.

The Snowmass Rodeo got its 2023 season underway on Wednesday with cowboys and cowgirls trotting to the rodeo arena for the first time this summer. It was a lot of the usual affair, with barbecue, bull riding and the infamous calf scramble, plus a bit of fresh, such as breakaway roping, a new event for the cowgirls this year.

The rodeo runs each Wednesday through Aug. 16. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the rodeo starting promptly at 7 p.m., rain or shine. For more, visit snowmassrodeo.org .

To read what longtime arena director Jim Snyder had to say about this year’s rodeo season, see the Q&A here.

All photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

A cowboy competes in bronc riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids watch the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bronc riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids take part in the calf scramble in the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bull riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bull riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young cowgirl watches the action from the stands during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in barrel racing during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bull riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bull riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A child enjoys a ride on the back of a horse during the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bull riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young cowboy shows off his roping skills during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A lone cowgirl remains in the arena after the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young cowboy tries out the mechanical bull during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The American flag is ridden in front of the grandstand during the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Horses await their turn during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy competes in bronc riding during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A horse takes in the action during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Cowboys compete in team roping during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids compete in mutton busting during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The animals look on after their turn in mutton busting during the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids compete in mutton busting during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young cowgirl gets a ride on dad’s back during the season-opening Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in a roping competition during the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowboy returns to pick up his hat after competing in the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A cowgirl competes in a roping competition during the Snowmass Rodeo. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

