Welcome to the Neighborhood

INSIGHTS FROM ASPEN AND SNOWMASS

Aspen’s influx of year-round residents should bring benefits to the community

The switch to a remote lifestyle and its impact on Aspen was evident early on in the pandemic, said Eliza Voss, vice president, destination marketing, with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

“Real estate sales skyrocketed after a quiet spring, the typical week-long hotel guest turned into a season-long renter, and it was widely reported that Aspen School District had never seen such high enrollment,” Voss said.

As a result within these past 14 months since the onset of the pandemic, Aspen has seen the RETT increase, lodging tax collections decrease and school enrollment at normal levels. She said it still remains to be seen what the long term impacts of the short term decisions families and individuals made during the first year of the pandemic will have on Aspen.

The pandemic accelerated many people’s relocation plans

“We are certainly seeing second homeowners spend more time in their residence, and new residents coming to live in their newly purchased or rented homes,” she noted. “We have heard from some of these new residents that moving to the area from their home city was part of their 5 year plan, and COVID just accelerated those plans.”

Voss said we can surmise that new residents have chosen to live in Aspen for the same reason many long time locals have: the lifestyle and recreational opportunities here are very attractive. But life in the mountains is distinctly different from city life, which can come as a surprise to transplants, so Voss said it’s prudent to welcome these new neighbors into the fold and share our community values.

“Our community used to bemoan the emptiness of the homes in the West End, so perhaps COVID has brought vitality back to some of our vacant neighborhoods which could bring resiliency to our community in ways that our pre-pandemic life couldn’t have predicted,” she said.

Snowmass also sees a major spike in long-term rentals

Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said the same issues hold true in her community.

“Real estate brokers and property managers are saying that the market for long-term rentals (defined as over 30 days) has never been stronger,” she said. “For some, the pandemic has provided previously unimagined flexibility. And, it’s certainly not just those at or nearing retirement age.”

Abello said many coastal residents have also figured out that working remotely can actually be a money-saver, as well.

“Anecdotally, I know a couple of families with second homes in Snowmass whose 20-something children have been working remotely from here for the past year rather than from shared apartments in cities like San Francisco and New York,” she said.

“And regardless if they are able to continue to have extended stays once their cities and workplaces reopen, we can be certain that their affinity for Snowmass and the lifestyle it can provide will stay with them, creating loyal ambassadors for years to come.”