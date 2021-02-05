Weilerstein and Barnatan to open AMFS series

A pair of Aspen Music Festival regulars will replace Robert Spano and Robert McDuffie on the bill for the festival’s opening virtual winter recital on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan will perform Beethoven cello sonatas for the free online concert, set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Spano and McDuffie’s concert, featuring the pianist and violinist performing Brahms and Beethoven, is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

The series continues with Music Fest alum pianist Tengku Irfan (Feb. 18) and concludes with the Calder Quartet (Feb. 25).