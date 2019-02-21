This week’s nibbles

UPHILL FEAST AT LYNN BRITT CABIN

On Saturday, Feb. 23, Snowmass hosts a guided uphill trek via snowshoe, hike or skin to a regionally sourced dinner in the cozy Lynn Britt Cabin one mile uphill. Return via snowcat or on foot; Ute Mountaineer in Aspen offers a 30 percent discount on snowshoe rentals. Departs from end of Snowmass Village Mall near ski racks at 5:10 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. $100 includes guide, canapé, three-course dinner; $35 optional wine pairing. RSVP: 970-923-8715, ascconcierge@aspensnowmass.com

LAST CALL FULL MOON FARE ON BUTTERMILK

Put it in your calendars: The last full moon hike to dinner at the Cliffhouse atop Buttermilk is set for Wednesday, March 20: Skin or walk up the mountain to free, fireside hot chocolate from 5 to 6 p.m. Then purchase à la carte fare, including Mongolian BBQ grill; grilled trout, salmon, or roasted duck plus sides; chili, soups, and desserts. Don't forget a headlamp for the moonlight schuss downhill afterward!