Mountain Mayhem: This is fall

There's no reason not to be outside these days with the hillsides gilded with the ever-changing aspens; an abundance of trails to run, hike and ride; and temperate weather for get-togethers. Fall is ablaze with color all around the valley, which seemingly hit its peak last weekend, perfectly timed with the annual Golden Leaf half-marathon from Snowmass to Aspen. The Maroon Bells are especially exquisite this time of year, drawing scores of leaf-peepers via road bike or RFTA bus. Using the hashtag #thisisfall on Instagram, discover a kaleidoscope of color where you can post your favorite fall photos or find others' inspiring images.

