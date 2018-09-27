Mountain Mayhem: This is fall
September 27, 2018
There's no reason not to be outside these days with the hillsides gilded with the ever-changing aspens; an abundance of trails to run, hike and ride; and temperate weather for get-togethers. Fall is ablaze with color all around the valley, which seemingly hit its peak last weekend, perfectly timed with the annual Golden Leaf half-marathon from Snowmass to Aspen. The Maroon Bells are especially exquisite this time of year, drawing scores of leaf-peepers via road bike or RFTA bus. Using the hashtag #thisisfall on Instagram, discover a kaleidoscope of color where you can post your favorite fall photos or find others' inspiring images.
To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com
Trending In: Weekly
Trending Sitewide
- Bear kills Aspen dog in ‘defense’
- Bike theft arrest in Snowmass Village could yield ‘can of worms’
- Contractor spills 1,300 gallons of jet fuel at Aspen airport
- City of Aspen’s multi-million dollar rental property up for sale
- Decades after Aspen-bound plane crash, surviving brothers reckon with trauma in documentary ‘3 Days 2 Nights’