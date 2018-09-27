From the Vault: Spud season

"Potato harvest is in full swing throughout valley," announced the Aspen Daily Times on Oct. 7, 1937. "The potato harvest throughout the Roaring Fork Valley is in full swing and judging from the reports of growers will continue for two weeks or more, with every employable person working in the fields in an effort to make the most of the favorable weather now prevailing. In the Carbondale district an acute shortage of help is reported. NRS officials stated they had requests for as many as 50 men per day with the peak of the harvest some days distant. Farmers in the Aspen district state that on the whole, they have ample help. However, a few state they are short of labor. Pickers are receiving wages of from $3 to $5 per day, depending on the size of the spuds, since in most instances they are paid by the sack. Several farmers state they have bumper crops, while others, the greatest majority, claim they have the poorest crop in years, or at least it does not approach the average. They attribute this to the backward season this summer." The image above shows two men standing next to a wagon loaded with potato bags in the 1930s. They are on the Hoaglund Ranch in the Brush Creek Valley.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.