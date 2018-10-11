From the Vault: Skating society

"Skateboarders become hazard on Pass," noted The Aspen Times on Sept. 2, 1976. "Skateboarders rolling down Highway 82 from the Continental Divide on Independence Pass pose not only a hazard to vehicular traffic but also a serious threat to their own lives, warned Sergeant Larry Spiers at this week's press conference with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Department. Spiers said the department has received a number of complaints in the past few days about skateboarders on roads all over the county, 'anywhere there's a hill and a paved road.' Monday a boy and his father came in to complain about a driver who ran the boy and his skateboard off the Castle Creek Road, and returned to run over the skateboard, according to Spiers. Colorado traffic law, informed the sergeant, prohibits the use of 'toy coasters' and similar 'vehicles' on public roadways. Should juveniles be caught, their parents can be cited if they knew the youngsters were disobeying this law, he warned. 'It's really becoming quite a problem,' said Spiers. When told that a Grass-Roots TV producer had advised skateboarders to avoid heavy traffic by beginning the roll down Independence at 5 AM, Spiers said he thought 5 AM was 'a good time if you wish to die.' A videotape of skateboarding down the Pass was cablecast over channel 12 Monday night during the network's final show of the season called 'Showcase.'" The image above shows three young people on skateboards and roller skates in front of Carl's Pharmacy, 1976.

